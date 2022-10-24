Meetngs designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/emb2tkhj.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mrdbca96.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
GOHS to benefit from two auctions
SOUTHSIDE — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s 16th annual Live Benefit Auction will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Route 23 in Oneonta with Kevin Herrick as auctioneer.
According to a media release the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. live auction.
At the close of the event, GOHS will draw tickets for a $50 gift card for next year’s auction, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
An online auction began Friday, Oct. 21, and will remain open until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Items are available at www.32Auctions.com/GOHSAuction 2022.
Auction bidders at both events will find different antique and modern furniture, artwork, quilts, home decor, collectibles, toys, jewelry, handmade pottery, baked goods, wine, beer, and liquor baskets, getaways and trips, overnight stays, gift certificates, concert and event tickets.
Admission is free. Quality Inn will have drinks and food available for purchase.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org, call 607-432-0960, or email info@oneontahistory.org for more information.
Vendors invited to join craft fair
EAST STREET — The Oneonta Middle School will have a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the school at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
Vendors interested in participating may contact Rae Sobers at rae.sobers@one ontacsd.org for more information.
