Hartwick alumnus to speak Friday
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Professor and Lt. Colonel Geoff Corn, ’83, will address “War Crime Accountability and the Conflict in Ukraine” at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Shineman Chapel House on the Hartwick College campus.
According to a media release, the speaker is chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. His teaching and scholarship focus on the law of armed conflict, national security law, criminal law and procedure, and prosecutorial ethics.
On Friday he will discuss various criminal accountability mechanisms for suspected war crimes and the challenges associated with bringing suspected war criminals to justice.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Charity to collect used bikes locally
SIXTH WARD — A donation day has been announced for unwanted bicycles and sewing machines that will be shipped to developing countries for reconditioning and distribution by partner agencies.
According to a media release, the Otsego ReUse Center, a project of The Arc Otsego, will sponsor a used bike and sewing machine collection for the nonprofit charity Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace.
Anyone with an adult or child’s bicycle in repairable condition is urged to donate his or her bike. Working portable sewing machines and sewing notions will also be accepted.
Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St. in Oneonta.
Contact Martha Clarvoe at martha.clarvoe@gmail.com or visit www.p4p.org for more information.
