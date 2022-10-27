Halloween in city to include parade
DOWNTOWN — Halloween activities in downtown Oneonta will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Organized by the Oneonta Lions Club and Destination Oneonta, trick-or-treating will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Main Street businesses and a parade will begin forming on Elm Street at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced Tuesday hikes and its monthly meeting for November as follows:
Nov 1: Betty and Wilber Davis State Park led by Sara Patterson, 607-432-6284.
Nov. 8: Gilbert Lake State Park led by Jim and Carolyn Austin, 607-433-3157.
Nov. 15: Star Field, Cooperstown, led by Jendy Murphy and Paul Wehren, 518-605-5642.
Nov. 16: Monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Bring dish to share, beverage and table service. Program will follow with Otsego County Conservation Association Program Director Jeff O’Handley who will present information and provide training on the monitoring of terrestrial invasive species with a concentration on the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. A walk to apply training received will be led by O’Handley on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Nov. 22: Andes Tail Trial led by Glenda Bolton at 607-432-7485.
Nov. 29: Wooly Adelgid at Upper Riddell led by Liza Mundy with Jeff O’Handley, 607-286-7609.
Call the hike leader listed, Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
