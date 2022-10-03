Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced Tuesday hikes and a Wednesday dinner-meeting for October as follows:
Oct. 4: Deserter’s Cave, Lower Reservoir Road led by Janice Downie, 607-432-6200.
Oct. 11: Audubon Sanctuary led by Diane Aaronson, 607-432-9391,
Oct. 18: SUNY Oneonta College Camp trails led by Art and Peggy Palmer, 607-432-6024.
Oct. 19: monthly covered dish to share dinner meeting at 6 p.m. at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Scott Fielder will present “Hiking in the Time of COVID” at 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Milford State Forest led by Linda Pearce, 607-432-8969.
Call the hike leader listed, Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2449dw9b.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ycksdh87.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Baked ziti dinner on tap for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout baked ziti dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to the pasta, the $14 meal will include tossed salad, meatballs, bread, dessert and those who dine-in will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a new support group, will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings will provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
