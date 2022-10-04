Art form kokedama to be demonstrated
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet on Monday, Oct. 10, at St James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta. R
efreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and a program will begin at 7 p.m.
During the program, Kaytee Lipari, owner of Local Gal Florist, will demonstrate kokedama, a Japanese art form.
According to a media release, centuries-old kokedama techniques are experiencing a resurgence as a modern garden form featuring plants and flowers presented in what are described as unusual combinations.
All are welcome to attend.
GOHS reception to open exhibit
DOWNTOWN — The opening of the exhibit “Town & Gown” and inauguration of SUNY Oneonta President Dr. Alberto J. F. Cardelle will be marked with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St.
According to a media release, the event will provide GOHS members, friends and the local community with the opportunity to view the exhibit and meet and mingle with Cardelle and SUNY Oneonta alumni, faculty, staff and students.
Cardelle’s inauguration is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Alumni Field House.
Weekly lunches set to return at club
SIXTH WARD — A spaghetti lunch will be served weekly on Tuesdays at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 to April 18.
Spaghetti with salad and bread will be $9.
Hot meatball subs will be available for $8.
Takeout orders and free delivery in Oneonta may be arranged by calling 607-436-9136.
Tour to focus on city’s downtown
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Otsego 2000 will sponsor a Walking Tour of downtown Oneonta on Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, the tour will focus on opportunities and threats in the Oneonta Downtown Historic District, which the state Preservation League has named to its biannual “Seven To Save” list for 2022-23.
GOHS members Bob Brzozowski and Steve Yerly and Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope will lead the walk.
The tour will leave from the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. at 3 p.m. and is by donation.
In the event of inclement weather, the tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 16.
Reservations are not required.
Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.OneontaHistory.org for more information.
