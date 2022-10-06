Chicken barbecue set at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — The Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta will sponsor a $15 dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The meal will include the usual side dishes, tossed salad, rolls, beverages and dessert. Half-chickens will be available for takeout only for $7 each.
Reservations are requested by Friday, Oct. 7, and may be made by leaving a message at 607-432-1312.
Cookie bake-along set for Wednesday
CHESTNUT STREET — A virtual cookie bake-along will be sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Alex Benjamin will demonstrate how to make chocolate chip cookies. Children are welcome to participate with adult supervision.
The required registration is available on Eventbrite.com
Visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
