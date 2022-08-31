Art exhibits open on college campus
SUNY ONEONTA — Two art exhibits at SUNY Oneonta are being recognized with receptions.
A reception will mark the opening of “The Maroons: Rebellion” by Ainsley Burrows from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Martin-Mullen Art Gallery in the SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center at 108 Ravine Parkway in Oneonta.
The exhibit opened Aug. 30 and will close Oct. 15.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday while classes are in session and by appointment.
A reception and artist talk will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for the exhibit “Time and Again” by Rhea Nowak at the Project Space Gallery which is also in the SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit opened Aug. 16 and will close Oct. 1.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries for more information.
