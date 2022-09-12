Meetings designed to be supportive

ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.

The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.

Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.

Documentary slated to have screening

DOWNTOWN — The Catskills Regional Teachers Center and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta’s Social Action Team will co-sponsor a screening and discussion of “Something in the Water” a feature documentary about a search for common ground in America by local filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman.

The event will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta at 12 Ford Ave.

Call 607-226-4181 for more information.

Tags

Trending Video