Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdzh8xc7.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3apc2skc.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Documentary slated to have screening
DOWNTOWN — The Catskills Regional Teachers Center and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta’s Social Action Team will co-sponsor a screening and discussion of “Something in the Water” a feature documentary about a search for common ground in America by local filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman.
The event will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta at 12 Ford Ave.
Call 607-226-4181 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.