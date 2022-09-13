Oneonta Elks plan pot roast dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout pot roast dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
The $15 meal will include pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls, tossed salad, beverages and dessert.
Reservations, due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, may be made by calling 607-432-1312 or 607-293-6627. Be prepared to leave message.
GOHS to have annual meeting with dinner
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s annual fundraising dinner-meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Autumn Café. Tickets are $55 for GOHS members or $60.
According to a media release, trustees and officers will be elected and the Eduard Hofbaurer Outstanding Service Award and Albert E. Morris Award will be presented during the meeting.
Reservations are due by Monday, Sept. 26. Event forms will be emailed if requested or may be completed at the History Center at 183 Main St.
Call 607-432-0960 for more information.
