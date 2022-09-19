Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/97adtme8.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ydcf7dr5.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Super Heroes plans second walk-a-thon
ONEONTA — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor its second Doggie Walk-a-thon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the site of its future home at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the walk will start at 2 p.m.
According to a media release, proceeds will be used to support shelter operations and/or costs for the building renovation.
Pledge forms may be picked up at the Cottage Day Spa at 93 Chestnut St., Super Heroes Thrift Shop at 4 S. Main St., or may be requested by emailing nletchicke@yahoo.com.
There is a $10 registration fee. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required.
There will be prizes, raffles and refreshments.
Tickled Pink BBQ will also be there.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit https://fb.me/e/277IF7VzY for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
