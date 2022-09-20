Harvest time to be celebrated at GOHS
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will introduce History After Hours, a fall series featuring a variety of events for adults and children of all ages at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St.
According to a media release, the first History After Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and will celebrate Harvest History.
Activities at the History Center will include beer tasting featuring Cooperstown Brewery, sponsored by Northern Eagle Beverage, an arts and crafts table featuring corn husk doll making, a children’s story time in the Sally Mullen Children’s Corner, and an opportunity to learn more about the history of hops and dairy farming in Oneonta.
Otsego Dems plan annual dinner event
SUNY ONEONTA — Tickets will remain available through Friday, Sept. 23, for the Otsego County Democratic Committee’s annual dinner and auction to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Morris Conference Center on the campus of SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
The Triple Play Jazz Trio will provide musical entertainment.
Both live and silent auctions will take place.
Visit www.secure.actblue.com/donate/ocdc_dinner for more information and tickets.
Church to sponsor fall rummage sale
DOWNTOWN — A fall rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Shoppers can expect to find new and vintage items to include art, china, glassware, clothing, toys and holiday décor.
Local coin club to have fall show
DOWNTOWN — The Otsego Numismatic Association will host a fall coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the atrium at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the show is designed to provide collectors and investors with a forum to look at what is available in today’s market.
There is no admission fee. Raffles and giveaways will be featured throughout the day.
The local coin club, established in 1989, has more than 150 members.
Meetings are held nine months out of the year.
In addition to the show, the club also sponsors an auction that usually features more than 100 items.
Membership applications will be available at the show.
