Deer management to be discussed
DOWNTOWN — The City of Oneonta Deer Management Task Force will host a presentation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Unitarian Universalist Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the program will address issues concerning the city’s deer population. There will be an opportunity for questions at the close of the program.
Blood drive set for Tuesday at church
WEST ONEONTA — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 107 Balmoral Drive in West Oneonta.
Those who donate at a regional Red Cross blood drive through Sept. 30, will be entered to win a $500 gas gift card.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
