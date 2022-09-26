Meetings designed to provide families with group support
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3eby9jbv
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ym3zjfhr.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
