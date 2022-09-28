Presentation set on advocacy steps
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present lay advocacy training related to Advocacy Steps and Effective Communication in an online format from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
According to a media release, how to recognize barriers in communication that can get in the way of collaboration and positive outcomes will be presented by Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi. Ways to strengthen advocacy skills through effective and collaborative communication strategies will also be covered.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p88kdd8.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-287-3816 for more information.
‘Misery’ tickets available online
DOWNTOWN — Tickets are available for the Bigger Dreams Production of “Misery,” based on the novel by Stephen King, to be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, in the Production Center at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the production includes mature subject matter.
The cast features Brooke Tallman, Steve Dillon and Darcy Gibson.
General admission tickets are $20; tickets for students and seniors are $15. They are available at www.bigger dreams productions.org/tickets.
