Activities set for OHS Alumni
The Oneonta High School Alumni Association has scheduled its annual weekend for OHS grads for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
According to a media release, Friday events will include an alumni golf tournament at Oneonta Country Club and all-class reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club on River Street.
Saturday will begin with a veterans breakfast from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion; followed by a noon Hall of Fame induction ceremony at OHS and an alumni luncheon followed by a varsity football game with the OHS Yellowjackets and Waverly Wolverines at 3 p.m.
A Play it Forward Jam session from 3 to 7 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St., will be followed by a performance featuring Jason Wicks at 7 p.m.
Visit www.oneontahighalumni.org for more information.
