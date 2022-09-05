Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2d9evpaf.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4fnmehkp.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Auditions for play set for this week
DOWNTOWN — Auditions for Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer and Tony Award winning play “August: Osage County,” to be directed by Gary E. Stevens, will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, in the production center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release from Bigger Dreams Productions, video auditions may be submitted and those interested are to email GEStevens17@gmail.com for details.
The production is scheduled for Feb. 3 to 12, with holdover dates for the two weeks that follow.
Rehearsals will begin the week of Nov. 7.
Sides will provider at the auditions Visit www.bigger dreamsproductions.org/auditions for more information.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — The support group Survivors of Suicide Loss will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Fundraiser set by Team Gordo’s Girls
NEAHWA PARK — Members of The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Gordo’s Girls, will sell their handmade jewelry and crafts to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Grand and Glorious Fall Fair in Neahwa Park.
They will also have information about the upcoming Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sunday, Sept, 25, also in Neahwa Park.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information and to register for the walk.
Square dance slated for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
