Deer population survey available
ONEONTA — The city of Oneonta Deer Management Task Force is asking city residents to complete an online survey to aid in studying the impact of the increase in the deer population in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the survey may be completed at nixle.com, a community information website, by enrolling for City of Oneonta, at https://swrmn0fx.paperform.co/, the Oneonta City Clerk’s office at City Hall at 258 Main St., or at The Grand and Glorious Fall Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Neahwa Park, where an information table and surveys will be available.
The survey will also be available at the City of the Hills Arts Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
Completed paper surveys should be returned to the city clerk’s office by Oct. 15.
Society’s surplus items to be sold
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will have a sale of surplus furnishings and vintage and modern items on the third floor of the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. from noon until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
According to a media release, sale items include a Caprice Model organ by Conn, large slab of marble, display cases, vintage doors, chairs, bookshelves, light fixtures, bathroom sinks and an air conditioner.
Proceeds will benefit GOHS.
