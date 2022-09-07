Fall wreath how-to to be presented
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St in Oneonta.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Sharon Hermann and Wendy Miller-Willis will demonstrate the art of making fall wreaths.
There will be an opportunity for attendees to make and take wreaths at $20 for members or $25. Those interested are asked to email miller-willis3@gmail.com.
Wreaths made during the demonstration will be raffled for $5 per ticket.
Auditions for young singers to be held
The Catskill Choral Society is in the process of forming its choirs for children and youths.
Auditions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 13, at First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta.
Audition appointments may be made by emailing Music Director Cindy Donaldson at cdonaldson@stny.rr.com. Returning members do not need to audition.
Children’s choir includes those 6 to 10 and rehearses at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The youth choir is for singers 11 to14 and rehearses at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Rehearsals are scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept 20. Performances are scheduled for Dec 2 and 3, with the Catskill Choral Society.
