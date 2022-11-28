Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mryzd7zb.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p9ddbzt.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Needs and trusts to be discussed
Family Resource Network will sponsor an online Supplemental Needs Trusts and Guardianship workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 30.
According to a media release, Greg Catarella, an area lawyer, will provide information and answer questions pertaining to financial planning for the future of loved ones with disabilities.
The required registration may be completed at
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
Garden Club to sell holiday greenery
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will have its annual Greens Sale and luncheon from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
The sale will include fresh arrangements, wreaths and baked goods Lunch will also be available for takeout or eat-in beginning at 10 a.m.
Proceeds will be used by the club for the beautification of downtown Oneonta.
Bazaar, sale set at Emmons church
EMMONS — A Christmas bazaar and rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church at 5702 State Highway 7 in Emmons.
Call 607-286-9948 for more information.
Toy drive, dance set for Saturday
DOWNTOWN — Bigger Dreams Productions will sponsor an Ugly Sweater Dance and Toy Drive from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, in addition to snacks and a cash bar, karaoke singing will be available by donation.
New, unwrapped toys are requested for the group’s holiday toy drive.
Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased online at www.biggerdreamsproduc tions.org.
Organization sets holiday luncheon
SIXTH WARD — The SUCO Golden Alumni Holiday Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Bella Michaels Restaurant at 57 River St. in Oneonta.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, tossed salad, cranberry relish, beverage and dessert.
Reservations for the $25 per person meal are to be made with Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367 no later than Friday, Dec. 5.
Canned goods or non-perishable foods will be collected to donate to The Lord’s Table at St. James’ Parish.
