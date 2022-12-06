Market to feature gifts for holidays
CHESTNUT STREET — A Shoppers Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, crafts, baked goods and antique Christmas items suitable for gift-giving will be included.
Evening cabaret to be presented
DOWNTOWN — An evening of cabaret music, dancing and holiday cheer will be presented from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the Stan Fox Trio featuring Rob Hunt on piano, SUNY Adjunct Rich Mollin on bass and Fox on vocals and harmonica will entertain with guest performer SUNY vocal professor Colby Thomas.
Beverages and light food will be available.
The event will act as a fundraiser to support and help underwrite ongoing community activities at Foothills.
