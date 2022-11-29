Organization sets holiday luncheon
SIXTH WARD — The SUCO Golden Alumni Holiday Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Bella Michaels Restaurant at 57 River St. in Oneonta.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, tossed salad, cranberry relish, beverage and dessert.
Reservations for the $25 per person meal are to be made with Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367 no later than Friday, Dec. 5.
Canned goods or non-perishable foods will be collected to donate to The Lord’s Table at St. James’ Parish.
