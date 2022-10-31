Picture Books continue to be my favorite type of library material and your grandmothers may have told you not to judge a book by its cover, but in the case of these books, I loudly disagree. In fact, I like to look at the new adult book covers and select the best ones to post on Instagram. The art of the book cover singularly honors the story with a lone image meant to convey volumes.
The best Picture Books contain inspiring art woven with words that take you to a state of wonder. A great Picture Book exposes children to beautiful illustrations and paintings while simultaneously opening their minds to new thoughts, new lands, and new ways of being.
Some of my favorite Picture Books include “The Rainbabies” by Laura Melmed and illustrated by Jim LaMarche. It’s a magical folk tale about a childless couple who find a dozen tiny babies in the meadow after the magic of a moon shower. LaMarche has gone on to write and illustrate many more spectacular childrens’ books like The Raft, Up, and Lost and Found: Three Dog Stories.
“Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen has been a treasured book for more than 20 years. It beautifully describes and illustrates a father and child going into the woods on a winter’s night under the full moon to see a Great Horned Owl. You can probably guess that it inspired quite a few late night treks with my kids over the years.
“Rumpelstiltskin” retold and illustrated by Paul O. Zelinsky is a tale familiar to all of us. What makes this such a great reading experience is the gorgeous paintings that respect the tradition of the fairy tale while utilizing all of Zelinsky’s gifts as a painter. He has many other books that are well worth checking out.
“The Lion and the Mouse” by Jerry Pinkney is the retelling of an Aesop fable and this one is truly a picture book since there are no words. Imagine the rich and descriptive conversation you can have with a child while watching the interactions between one of the fiercest and one of the meekest animals in Africa. It is full of opportunity.
Two authors you shouldn’t miss are Jan Brett and Graeme Base. Both have written books that are full of art so detailed that it’s hard to turn the page. These author/illustrators bring meticulous drawings to a level not usually reserved for children which makes them even more dear to my heart.
I’ve only scratched the surface of the many excellent Picture Books in print but in honor of November being Picture Book Month, the library will display and highlight some of my favorites for you to enjoy as well.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.