NORWICH — The 28th Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, in East Park and West Park in downtown Norwich. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
According to a media release, Colorscape will be presented in an interactive atmosphere featuring artist demonstrations, literary, dance, music and arts activities for all ages, student art exhibits, and food.
Following two years of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 juried exhibitors are expected to participate.
Organizers invited all high school art seniors for the 2021-22 calendar year in Chenango and adjacent counties to apply for Colorscape’s 2022 Francis K. Wilcox Emerging Young Artist Scholarship. Two students will be selected to receive $350 cash awards plus a $100 gift certificate from Golden Artist Colors. They will also display and sell their works at the festival in a booth provided by the festival.
The event was made possible with public funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the state Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature, and administered by Earlville Opera House.
Recognized as one of the top 100 classic and contemporary craft shows in the county by Sunshine Artist Magazine, Colorscape Chenango has been celebrating premier artists in downtown Norwich since 1995.
Attendees can expect to see paintings, sculptures, fabric art, fine crafts and photography along with musical performers, poetry and literary arts, food, and interactive art activities for all ages.
Visit www.colorscape.org for more information, including a list of participating artists and schedule of entertainer.
