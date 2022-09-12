As important as reading is, a library isn’t just about books anymore.
Libraries, as institutions, have historically responded to the needs of its communities and evolved to offer more services that fall within the original goal of democratizing information. Back in July 1, 1731, Ben Franklin, who loved books and reading, started a lending library. In his time, books were very rare and expensive and he believed that information and ideas should be free and not class-bound.
Thanks to the technological advances of our time, libraries offer information in the form of databases which can be found in the Research Center at 4CLS.org. The information is unbiased and dependable and helps to combat the issues of fake news and media illiteracy. It also provides access to people from all walks of life which enriches lives and enhances our society.
Some of these databases include Transparent Languages, Weiss Financial Ratings Series, historic newspapers, encyclopedias, genealogy sites, general periodicals, health and wellness information, and practice tests and job help.
My favorite database is Transparent Languages. It’s the most comprehensive language-learning solution available to library patrons. It’s a flexible program that allows the learner to use a wide variety of courses and activities to master a language. You can learn Greek, Chechen, Cherokee, Welsh, Zulu, Tagalog and many more languages.
The Weiss Financial Ratings Series provides tools to protect finances, invest wisely, grow wealth, and learn more about finances. Weiss provides independent and unbiased ratings for things like life and annuity insurers, property and casualty insurers, HMOs and health insurers, banks, stocks and stock mutual funds.
In the Newspapers and Current Events section, you’ll find InfoTrac Newsstand which provides full text newspapers, and the National Newspaper Index called Gale Onefile. I have to admit that if your topic is broad, the easiest one to use is the NYS Historic Newspapers. If you’re ready for a deep dive into a current event, the Opposing Viewpoints in Context database allows you to select a topic then read others’ viewpoints, go to reference material, watch videos, read academic journals and more.
As much as I enjoyed perusing encyclopedias in my youth, the Britannica collections in the Research Center are full of the most up-to-date information available. And it makes sharing information and images easier than during the old print-only days. If you’re a teacher, it even provides lesson plans to help create quality curriculum.
In the Health and Wellness section, there are three databases including the gold standard Merck Manual. It includes Consumer Health Complete which has information oriented to support the health needs of the consumer. It includes a wide range of topics including mainstream, holistic, and integrated treatments. Health Reference Center Academic includes journal articles, reference books, pamphlets, and online videos covering medicine, health, and nursing topics.
The Job Help and Practice Tests section includes a free DMV permit practice test that will help you prepare for the written test. There are also test preps for the ACT, SAT, and GED. Coursera has opened up a full range of courses that can lead to certifications that can help to elevate your career. The resume builder is an easy-to-use resource that includes a resume tutorial, editable templates designed by professionals, live previews for design changes, and more.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
