The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society has announced a fall sale fundraiser, open house event and charter dinner to mark its 55th year.
According to a media release, the fall bird seed sale fundraiser supports DOAS programs in the form of speaker fees for meetings, field trips, programs and special events throughout the year, as well as youth summer programs and the Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch.
Orders will continue to be taken until 5p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, for retrieval from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at VP Supply Corp. at 69 Country Club Road in Oneonta.
Product information and online order forms are available at https://doas.us/2022-bird-seed-sale/.
The open house will be at the DOAS Sanctuary and Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch on Grange Hall Spur Road in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, and will feature live birds of prey.
The rain or shine event is free and open to the public with complimentary refreshments available throughout the day.
DOAS Board Director and Franklin Mountain hawk counter Tom Salo will conduct a workshop at 10 a.m. on how to identify flying hawks.
At 11:30 a.m., guided trail walks will begin for adults and children.
At 12:30 p.m., Deborah Saltis of Falcon Heart Rescue will present a program featuring live birds of prey.
Raffle items for the upcoming charter dinner scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Oneonta, will be on display and tickets will be available to purchase. Winners need not be present to win.
Bird-friendly coffee and other DOAS merchandise will also be available.
Call 607-643-5680 or email info@doas.us for more information.
