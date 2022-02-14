Authors excel at character development 

I have discovered a few new authors this winter and hope you’ll give them a read. The first is Lou Berney who has four published books. As is often the way when discovering new authors, I read the most recent one first, got hooked, and am diligently working through the rest. Reading Berney is such an immersive experience that you don’t even realize you’re reading.
“November Road” is set against the assassination of JFK but is nothing like any other book based on that tragedy. It’s a story of 1960s America with two characters living polar opposite lives who collide during a time of intense transition. Do you think a hit man and a housewife from Oklahoma will change each other’s lives? Or even live to see a change? This book was an IndieNext Pick, a book of the Month selection, an Amazon Best Book of the Month, and received a starred review on Kirkus.
“The Long and Faraway Gone” is a smart, compassionate story about two people’s lives after a significant trauma. Wyatt was the sole survivor of an afterhours robbery at a movie theater that turned into a massacre. Mostly, Wyatt lives by pretending it never happened.
Julianna’s sister disappeared from the Oklahoma State Fair and has never been seen again. Both of these character’s lives are founded on tragedy but the story that’s told is entertaining, deep, and enlightening.
This book won the Edgar, Anthony, Barry, Macavity, and ALA awards. Please read it.
Berney’s first two books “Gutshot Straight” and “Whiplash River” star professional wheelman Shake. Shake is in and out of jail but deep-down is a good and compassionate fellow. He just tends to make lazy decisions, which are usually also illegal. I’m in the middle of “Gutshot Straight” and the gorgeous writing is taking me away. As in the previous books, the character development is beyond anything I’ve read. And the humor behind simple human foibles makes even the cringe-worthy behaviors entertaining. Place a hold on these two books and I’ll send them to you when I’m done.
Another author I recently discovered is Lisa Lutz and her “Spellman Files” series. You could call these fluffy mystery books, but the quality of writing and the pace of the story put them in their own class.
Izzy is the oldest daughter in a family of private detectives. They love snooping so much that they snoop on each other by tailing and wiretap, then blackmail the offender. Their lives are hilarious as they solve difficult mysteries while creating chaos at home. The series debut of “The Spellman Files won the Alex Award. The series was acquired by Fox Entertainment to make a television series but at this time, there is no news about its release. If you like the Flavia DeLuce mysteries and the Stephanie Plum series, you’ll love the Spellman Files.
