One of the lessons learned through living during a pandemic is the importance of home. I don’t mean the size of your McMansion or your coveted address, but the restorative power of your immediate environment.
In the next few months we’ll be spending more time indoors and there are some great new books to help you create your happy place.
You may be familiar with “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo. In November Marie Kondo’s “Kurashi at Home” comes out. In this book, Kondo talks about the ideal way of spending time after the decluttering. She considers kurashi to be the link between heart and home and the book includes photos of her family, and how her home supports her family routines.
Meik Wiking took the world by storm with “The Little Book of Hygge.” In November, his next book “My Hygge Home” will be released and includes his happiness research with tips for simple ways to create an environment where you want to linger, talk, and laugh which he says will minimize stress. After the hygge movement came cottagecore. Did you miss that one? It idealizes country living and proponents can be found in Instagram feeds and YouTube. Paola Merrill is one of the most popular with a million YouTube subscribers. She believes that the cozy vibe isn’t just for those who live in the country but is more about how you live. In her debut “The Cottage Fairy Companion” she shares projects to help you “connect to nature and yourself and be present in the moment” according to the publisher.
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays emphasize home as a place for self-expression in “AphroChic.” They profile 16 homes and include essays on Black ownership in the United States. Therapist Anita Yokota says that interior design is not just about form; it’s about function in her book “Home Therapy.” She says that you can’t create the ideal environment if you don’t understand your own needs.
“A Home to Share” by Leslie Saeta is about the renovations of her hundred-year-old home. You may know about her Instagram account detailing her efforts to renovate her family home. She wanted to keep the legacy and the spirit of the home alive while making it work for the way they live. Expect plenty of glossy photographs.
Lizzie McGraw showcases homes that she’s designed for clients across the country in “Creative Style.” If you’re buried in clutter, and really, who isn’t, stay tuned for “The Clutter Fix” by Shannon Acheson. She’ll help you identify your clutter personality so you can approach it the best way for you. The mother-daughter team of an organizing service called Done & Done Home has a debut called “Love Your Home Again.” They focus on what they call “mindful maintenance” and help readers understand how they really use their space.
I’m looking forward to Emily Henson’s book called “Create.” She’s an art director and set designer and promotes creativity before consumption. All of these new books will be just in time for my typical fall nesting behavior. I can’t wait.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
