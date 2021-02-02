Awards go to strong contenders

The Alex Awards, named after a young adult librarian who worked for many years at the Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore, is an unusual award. Ten books are chosen as winners that were written for adults but have a special appeal to young adults. The Alex Awards were first presented in 1998 and became an official American Library Association award in 2002.
Margaret A. Edwards, known as Alex to her friends, pioneered young adult library services and has written a book on the subject that has inspired many teen librarians. Edwards used adult books extensively with teens to broaden their experience and enrich their understanding of themselves and their world.
This year, the committee has selected a strong list of winners ranging from horror to adventure.
“Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse. A diverse group of priests, sailors, and travelers converge in the holy city of Tova in preparation for the annual winter solstice celebration, which coincides with a solar eclipse in this epic fantasy adventure. Great writing and world building transport the reader to a civilization inspired by pre-Columbian mythology.
“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. Buttoned-up and by-the-book Linus is sent to investigate a classified orphanage on a strange island by Extremely Upper Management. Forced out of his comfort zone, he is surprised to find love and family in this magically joyful tale.
“The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice — Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady. Mindset expert O’Brady recounts his experience as the first to traverse Antarctica solo and unassisted. Drawing strength from prior successes, failures, and his support system, he endures whiteouts, subzero temperatures, and starvation while pulling a 365-pound supply sled.
“Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio” by Derf Backderf. In 1970 the Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State students protesting the Vietnam War, killing four and wounding nine. This chilling graphic novel follows the lives of the students, politicians, guardsmen, and law enforcement in simple black and white, revealing a volatile situation ending in heartbreaking tragedy.
“The Kids Are Gonna Ask” by Gretchen Anthony. A few years after losing their mother, the McClair twins use podcasting to search for their biological father. The family is turned inside out by the media, but with the help of their loving grandmother, they persevere in this witty coming of age novel.
“The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones published by Saga Press. Told through the backdrop of cultural tradition versus modern expectations, this horror story follows four Native American men as a decision from their past comes back to haunt them. Magical realism and realistic fiction blend as an avenging presence tracks them down.
“Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth, published by William Morrow. This gothic horror novel follows the lives of queer women throughout history. As our past and present heroines learn about a mysterious curse connected to Brookhaunts School for Girls, they explore their own identities in this work of metafiction filled with Sapphic romance.
“Riot Baby” by Tochi Onyebochi. Ella has unexplained powers. She worries about her younger brother Kev, born during the LA riots and later incarcerated simply for being black. Magical realism highlights the injustice, anger, and systemic racism that is prevalent in modern society.
“Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh. In this humorous graphic memoir about the ups and downs of life, Brosh uses simple, expressive illustrations and wit to grapple with difficult and challenging topics, such as grief, loneliness, and self-love, even if you’re a weirdo.
“We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry. The 1989 Danvers High School Field Hockey team is sick of losing. Could their town’s gritty history surrounding the Salem Witch Trials and a notebook featuring Emilo Estevez change their luck and their lives? Join the team for this quirky ride.
