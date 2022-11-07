Publisher’s Weekly has selected the best books of 2022 across all of the categories that they review each week. What follows is what they consider to be the best of the best.
“Activities of Daily Living” by Lisa Hsiao Chen is a debut novel about a Taiwanese immigrant in her late 30’s. After work, Alice tries to create a project about a mysterious performance artist. The deeper she digs, the more the project begins to borrow events from her own life. The story moves between present day and 1980s New York City with detours to Silicon Valley and the Venice Biennale.
“All the Lovers in the Night” by Mieko Kawakami, translated from Japanese by Sam Bett and David Boyd is the story of a woman in her mid-30’s who decides a change is due. Fuyuko is a freelance copy editor who catches sight of herself in a store window and sees a drab, spiritless woman. She decides to do something about it and the painful and awkward transition will make you laugh and make you cry.
“The Birdcatcher” by Gayl Jones is written by one of the great literary writers of the 20th century. The story is set on the island of Ibiza and the narrator is a writer. Her closest friend is a sculptor who is repeatedly institutionalized for trying to kill a husband who never leaves her. They form a quirky triangle of friends and Jones shows her range of insight into human nature.
“Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands” by Kate Beaton is a graphic novel created by a best-selling graphic novelist. The story tells about a recent college grad who goes to western Canada to earn money during Alberta’s oil rush. She learns the harsh reality of life in the oil sands where trauma is an everyday occurrence.
“The Furrows” by Namwali Serpell is a novel about the childhood loss of a younger brother and its impact on the family. The body is never found and the mother establishes a missing child organization, and the father simply leaves. The sister grows up and believes she sees him everywhere until she meets someone; a man who is also searching for someone and disaster strikes again.
“G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century” by Beverly Gage is a new biography of Hoover that draws on previously unseen sources. Gage explores the full sweep of his life and career, from his birth in 1895 to a modest Washington civil service family through his death in 1972. It is a nuanced and definitive portrait that shows Hoover as more than one dimensional.
“The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family” by Kerri K. Greenidge tells about the sisters who famously reject their privileged lives on a plantation in South Carolina to become activists in the north. But this telling of history shifts from focusing only on the sisters’ story to telling one that includes their Black relatives.
“An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong explores the unique sensory bubble that every animal exists within. He tells about beetles that are drawn to fires, songbirds that can see the Earth’s magnetic fields, and even fingernail-sized spiders that can make out the craters of the moon. He even talks about people with unusual senses from women who can see extra colors to blind individuals who can navigate using reflected echoes.
“The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness” by Meghan O’Rourke explores one of the most consequential and puzzling issues of our time: the rise in chronic illness and autoimmune diseases. Drawing on her own medical experiences as well as a decade of interviews with doctors, patients, researchers, and public health experts, O’Rourke delivers a revelatory investigation into the elusive illness that encompasses autoimmune diseases, post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, and now long COVID.
“The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty is a debut about people in an apartment complex in the center of a dying city. The story centers around a particular apartment where four teens live who have just aged out of the foster care system. It’s a story of a town on the brink; desperate for rebirth. It tells of the teens during one week of their lives that culminates in a shocking act of violence.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.