Book Club shares favorite selections so far

Since April, the library has been hosting a virtual book club using Zoom. We have read all types of books, covering several genres. Books are chosen at the end of each meeting from the Hoopla Book Club Hub. Hoopla, our year-old streaming service, has been wonderful to have so that ebooks, audiobooks, comics and so much more could be accessed (where Wi-Fi/internet is available) even while the library was closed during quarantine. Items may be downloaded ahead of time onto whatever device you prefer to read when internet is not available. This has come in handy for me on more than one occasion. Now that the library is open, physical copies of book club selections may be picked up.
Favorite selections have been “The Taster” by V.S. Alexander, a story about a young woman, Magda, who is hired to be one of Hitler’s many taste testers. While working she falls in love with a conspirator within the SS, and her growing awareness of the Reich’s atrocities, draw her into a plot that will test her wits and loyalty in a quest for safety, freedom, and ultimately, vengeance.
Another favorite was “The End of the World Running Club” by Adrian J. Walker. Edgar Hill is stranded on the other side of the United Kingdom from his wife and children, In order to be reunited he must push himself across a devastated wasteland to do so. With the clock ticking and hundreds of miles between them, his best hope is to run — or risk losing what he loves forever. We loved this book because it was so different from other end of the world type books.
Other selections include “The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” “A House of Ghosts,” “The Gone Dead,” “Autopsy of a Boring Wife,” “The Fixed Stars,” and “Wicked As You Wish.”
This month we are reading Jennifer Robson’s, “The Gown.” The book takes us inside the workrooms where one of the most famous wedding gowns in history was created. Balancing behind-the-scenes details with a sweeping portrait of a society left reeling by the calamitous costs of victory, Robson introduces readers to three unforgettable heroines, their points of view alternating and intersecting throughout its pages, whose lives are woven together by the pain of survival, the bonds of friendship, and the redemptive power of love.
We hope that you will join us at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, to discuss “The Gown.” Visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs or email me at on.ariel@4cls.org for Zoom or Hoopla information.
The library’s search for stories for its Pandemic Archive continues. The stories will serve as a document to what life was like in Oneonta and the surrounding area during this time, like with the Spanish Flu 100 years ago. Who did you spend lockdown with? Are you an essential worker? What shows did you binge? What books did you read? Let us know so that in 50 years we can look back and get a feel for what 2020/2021 was like in upstate New York. Email stories to huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Ariel Wilber is public services librarian at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Library Corner appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.