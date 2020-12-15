Book lists tailored to fit all interests

My pandemic survival plan to get through the winter includes reading — lots and lots of reading. I know there are others who are prolific readers in the community because I see them at the library on a regular basis. I also know that the more you read, the more information you need to help you select a book that’s right for you. HML has a myriad of solutions to help.
Our website, hmloneonta.org, has a tab called Your Next Read. You’ll find curated reading lists to help you find your next read. Currently, you’ll find The Best Books of 2020, Books for Black Lives, the Notorious RBG Reading List, and a list of lists. There is a list for Downton Abbey lovers, Banned Books, Pulitzer Prize Winners, Self-Development, Stranger Things fans and Books from TED Speakers. We will continue to add selection lists so check back often.
Lit Lattes was launched in the fall. It’s a great way to hear about the new books in the library and to see what other people are reading. Ariel invites a guest speaker to talk about their favorite books and gives them a pop quiz at the end. When I was a guest, I was completely intimidated about taking a quiz on a live video but she was kind to me. Ariel often interviews the staff at HML but has included community celebrities like Elizabeth from Underground Attic. These are all available to view on YouTube if you can’t watch live at 10 a.m. Fridays.
Booklists can also be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to your genre of choice with our NextReads Newsletter. There are 25 different genres that span topics as diverse as Horror, Bestsellers, History and Current Events. I highly recommend subscribing to some of these and the link to subscribe is on the Your Next Read section of the website.
Since we can’t meet in person, each month the library hosts a Virtual Book Club. Since we added Hoopla to our digital downloads collection, multiple people can read the same ebook at the same time. This works great for a book club because no one has to wait for the book and it’s also available as an audiobook if that works better for you. Vote for the next month’s read on Facebook or from our weekly enewsletter. The December selection is “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson and the discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. The link to join is on the adult program page of the library website: hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
