Book narrators creating fan base

I’ve always liked to listen to audiobooks but with changes brought on by the pandemic, I have increased my use of Libby/Overdrive and Hoopla. I’ve found that the narrator contributes to an enjoyable experience sometimes more than the story itself. Audiofile Magazine even has a list called Golden Voice Narrators which is their list of the best of the best. If you have favorite narrators, you can also search for books they narrate on both the Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla app.
Jayne Entwistle reads the Flavia De Luce series that starts with "Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie." She skyrocketed to my favorite reader after learning about her. Entwistle earned a graduate degree in counseling before she started her career as an improvisational actress and voice-over artist. She won the Audiofile Best of 2017 Children and Family Listening for "The War I Finally Won" and the award for Best Mystery and Suspense for "As Chimney Sweepers Come to Dust," Flavia De Luce Mysteries, Book 7.
Neil Gaiman has a voice like warm, buttered rum. He is well known for his bestselling books which he also narrates. Many authors don’t have the skills to read audiobooks but Gaiman could read recipes to me and I would enjoy it. I highly recommend listening to "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" and "The Graveyard Book."
Grover Gardner is a prolific narrator who won the AudioFile Best of 2015 and 2017 Mystery and Suspense Award. He won the award for Best Biography and Memoir in 2011 for the "Autobiography of Mark Twain." Look for it on Overdrive/Libby. He also reads the David Rosenfelt mysteries, "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee," and "Franklin and Winston."
Another Golden Voice narrator is Dion Graham. His voice is not what you expect to hear from an award winning narrator. He won the 2019 Best of Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror for "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," the Best of 2018 Fiction for "Washington Black," the Best of 2018 Children and Family Listening for "Finding Langston," and the many more going all the way back to 2014.
Edward Herrmann was a much beloved actor, director, writer and narrator. He was often seen on PBS productions and the History Channel. I first grew to love him while watching the Gilmore Girls when he played the father. He also won multiple AudioFile awards. Look for his narration of "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand, "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown, "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham and "The Path Between the Seas" by David McCullough.
Since we’re all staying home because of Covid-19, the library has added many new titles to Overdrive/Libby. Hoopla allows for multiple users so there’s no wait for a good read. In fact, we’re hosting a virtual book club with "Autopsy of a Boring Wife" by Marie-Renee Lavoie. Check out the ebook or audiobook on Hoopla and join the book discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. More details are provided on Facebook and in our weekly enewsletter.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Monday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
