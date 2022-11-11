There are some people who might assume that bookstores and libraries have competitive relationships. After all, libraries are the quintessential leaders in sharing information in all formats, and bookstores are businesses whose prime motivation is to make money. Yet we have far more in common than we have differences.
Both librarians and booksellers have a deep appreciation of the written form and believe that reading shapes attitudes and exposes the reader to a larger world. Reading does all of that, plus it greatly enriches our lives by providing relaxation, enjoyment, and entertainment.
In 2020, the Panorama Project sought to broaden the understanding of how consumers engage with books and to ascertain the role of public libraries in this engagement. They found that buyers bought an average of 2.8 books per month and that borrower-buyers (people who use libraries AND purchase from the bookstore) bought an average of three books per month. Buyers who had not visited the library in the past month bought only 2.6 books per month.
They found that 44% of avid book engagers bought a book in a bookstore that they first found in the library. In fact, libraries are great, free marketing tools. Libraries, bookstores, and online channels are mutually beneficial and their interactions can lead to cross-pollination. A total of 75% of the project’s survey respondents have library cards and of those, 55% will buy a book rather than wait to get it from the library.
A total of 55% of buyers report that they have visited the library between 1 and 20 times in the last month. It seems that books stay popular for a longer time at libraries. A total of 75% of the books loaned at libraries were backlist titles (books that are older than one year). Bookstores reported that 55 to 60% of sales came from frontlist titles compared to 25% of all library loans.
While the Panorama Project surveyed behaviors during the pandemic when book purchasing soared, Library Journal reported way back in 2011 that “50% of all library users reported purchasing books by an author they were introduced to in the library.” This survey data was collected by Bowker PubTrack Consumer and identified a group they called Power Patrons. These patrons read an average of 47 books per year as opposed to the overall average level of 27 books per year. There’s no data to support my theory, but I suspect the Power Patrons are the ones who are called borrower-buyers. Nothing will come between them and their books.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.