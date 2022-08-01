The positive effect that COVID had on print book sales has finally slowed down. Sales for the first six months of 2022 were 6% below sales in the same time period in 2021. That may sound like a big drop but it’s still 15% above the first six months of 2019; the last pre-pandemic year.
The drop in sales is mostly driven by adult and juvenile nonfiction which confirms the power of the World Wide Web. Even with the drop in nonfiction, the very best of adult nonfiction is still selling well. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear is leading the charts and has sold even more than “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman.
The overall bestseller list for the past 12 months is led by Colleen Hoover titles. Hoover is benefitting from getting considerable publicity on TikTok with the hashtag BookTok. This sub-community is focused on books and literature and likes to share their thoughts. Even backlist titles can become bestsellers if the BookTok community gets behind them.
Hoover’s 2016 book, “It Ends with Us” had good publicity and landed on the bestseller list that year but didn’t stay for long. Suddenly, in 2020, demand for the novel began to rise because of the attention it garnered via BookTok. This week it’s the second bestselling novel second to “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Speaking of, I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t read Crawdads and sales are seeing another spike probably driven by the movie release last month.
In other book news, popular author Christine Feehan is often on the bestseller lists, including her latest, “Red on the River.” Now when you see Feehan listed as the author, you might want to check that it’s her and not her son Brian. His debut is a paranormal romance series, “Harmony of Fire,” and is number 12 on the hardcover fiction bestseller list. Mother-son celebrated their simultaneous book releases at their local bookshop.
Other authors who have passed on the writing gene include Dick Francis, Lisa Scottoline, Mary Higgins Clark, Charles Todd (who is actually a mother and son team), and of course Jonathon and Faye Kellerman. I’m sure there are more!
You may be a fan of Chef Jacques Pepin and his more than 30 cookbooks. This September, look on our shelves for his latest, “Art of the Chicken.” It’s a combination of chicken and egg recipes, but mostly it’s a collection of his paintings of the humble bird. And it’s not really recipes but rather, personal stories told about a specific dish. It reads more like a memoir than a cookbook, but he’s already written a memoir called “The Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen.” He’s still going strong at 86!
