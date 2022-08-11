SCHENEVUS — Town of Maryland Historical Society members invite area community residents to join them at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for the dedication and unveiling of the Schenevus Firemen’s Carousel highway marker celebrating the carousel’s placement on the National Register of Historical Places.
The event will be held at 4 Race St., at the entrance to Borst Field on the carnival grounds in Schenevus. Refreshments and free carnival rides will follow.
According to a media release, the carousel was manufactured by the Herschell-Spillman Co. of North Tonawanda, around 1906. Except for the replacement of the original steam engine power by electrical power, the canvas tent top cover replaced by the permanent wooden roof and the loss of the original band organ, the carousel is basically as it was built more than 100 years ago.
For many years it was a traveling carousel owned by the Cooperstown Fish & Game Club and later by the Cooperstown Fire Department.
The Schenevus Fire Department bought it in 1949 for $1,000 from the latter and used as a traveling carousel and more importantly as an attraction at the newly-organized Schenevus Firemen’s Carnival.
Many fire department and community volunteers donated time and money to make the carousel a permanent fixture in the village park, Borst Field, named for a WWII casualty of the Battle of Okinawa.
Numerous upgrades and improvements were done and in 1992 it was decided to begin the complete restoration of the carousel.
Fire Department member Rich Kenyon had been taking care of the carousel for a number of years and was instrumental in organizing the restoration, gaining the support of national carousel groups, securing grants and learning who across the country were expert restorers that could do the work. He was also able to again recruit community volunteers to help with labor and materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.