West Kortright Centre and Friends of Music of Stamford will present two consecutive chamber music concerts for their sixth annual Weekend of Chamber Music in the Western Catskills on Oct. 15 and 16.
According to a media release, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, WKC will welcome the Argus Quartet, featuring Clara Kim (violin), Giancarlo Latta (violin), Maren Rothfritz (viola), and Mariel Roberts (cello), with a wide-ranging program of works by Joseph Bologne, Germaine Tailleferre, Juri Seo, and Donald Crockett.
The Quartet has reportedly quickly emerged as one of today’s most dynamic and versatile ensembles, winning first prize at both the 2017 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition and the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the indoor event.
Advance tickets are recommended. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Friday, Oct. 14 at westkc.org. Advance tickets are $24 ($20 for WKC members). Walk-ups will be welcome, space permitting. Tickets at the door will be $28 ($24 WKC members), $10 for ages 9 to 19. There is no charge for those 8 and younger.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information. The West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Friends of Music of Stamford will present Jordan Bak (viola) and Ji Yung Lee (piano), who will play a program of works by Britten, Hindemith, Vaughan Williams, R. Schumann, and Brahms.
An award-winning Jamaican-American violist, Bak is building an international career as a trailblazing artist, praised for his radiant stage presence, dynamic interpretations, and fearless power. He is a 2021 YCAT Robey Artist and a top laureate of the 2020 Sphinx Competition, as well as a Grand Prize winner and Audience Prize recipient of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, the recipient of the 2019 Samuel Sanders Tel Aviv Museum Prize and the 2019 John White Special Prize from the Tertis International Viola Competition. In addition, Bak is a member of the New York Classical Players and featured artist for WQXR’s Artist Propulsion Lab.
Pianist and singer Lee has made appearances at Carnegie Weill Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and the John F. Kennedy Center. She has also captivated audiences via numerous radio broadcasts including WQXR, MPR and WFMT. Lee recently joined Victory Hall Opera as its first official pianist-in-residence, with the title of chief repetiteur.
The two musicians will play an indoor show hosted by the Stamford United Methodist Church at 88 Main St. in Stamford.
Masks are required. Reservations are recommended. Walk-ups will be welcome, space permitting. Call 518-918-8003 for reservations. The suggested donation at the door is $12 per person, $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for those younger than 13.
Visit friendsmusic.org for more information.
