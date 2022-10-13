ARTISTS AND COMMUNITY COLLAB
The Roxbury Arts Group will have its second annual Artists and Community Collab from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, the workshop goal is one of inspiring creativity for collaboration with Delaware County communities. Participants will explore the possibilities for collaborative work in a community framework.
Guest speakers will include visual artist and Roxbury Arts Group Grants and Community Coordinator Samantha Nick, with artist-educators Patrice Lorenz, Amy Masters and Alan Powell.
The workshop is free. Registration is required. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3rkvkasz for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.