FIVE ELEMENT TIAJI AND MEDICAL HEALTH BENEFITS OF QIGONG
The workshop “Five Element Tiaji and Medical Health Benefits of Qigong,” will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the auditorium at the School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, flowing qi, like flowing rivers, will clean and purify. QiGong is known for its health, vitality and happiness benefits. It may reduce pain, fatigue and apathy, and increase joy, strength and health.
Workshop presenter Ken Langlieb will show participants how to balance their energy, synchronize their body clocks, listen to and trust themselves. QiGong is described as movements, breath, diet and emotional awareness. Qi, a life force, wants to flow freely. QiGong turns blocked energy into flowing energy.
Langlieb is a naturalist, musician and empath. His summer home in Franklin is a nature preserve for animals, plants and life both visible and invisible.
Contact Curriculum Coordinator Esther Tzoumas at 607-538-1130 or email seva programs@gmail.com for more information and to register and pay the $40 fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.