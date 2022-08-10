LANDSCAPE PAINTING FOR YOUNGER ARTISTS
The Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will offer a three-day landscape painting workshop for children ages 8 to 12 from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23, 24 and 25.
According to a media release, the basics of landscape painting will be presented featuring a variety of art projects focused on color, perspective, horizon and the techniques need to paint sky, land and water.
The workshop fee will be $100 for members or $115.
A link to register is available at FenimoreArt.org.
