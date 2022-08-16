RADICAL FORAGING
Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower will present "Radial Foraging," a plant identification talk focused on plant medicine and nature elementals from 1 to 5p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, participants will honor the sacred and take part in creation instructions for healing girls for home hearth, garden and community.
Uhlmann-Bower, a registered nurse and clinical eco herbalist, is founder of Plant Pioneers, a human-plant relations movement. She links traditional ecological knowledge with elements of science, mind and the unified field in the realm of plans and trees.
