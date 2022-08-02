RANGE SAFETY OFFICER
A Range Safety Officer training class for police, peace and security guard instructors will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the J. Small Firearms Training Range at 169 J. Small Range Road in Delhi.
According to a media release, one must be 21 to attend. Students will need to bring a pen and notebook. There will be a quiz at the end of the class which students must pass.
The course is designed to train individuals who display the skills, knowledge and professional attitude required of a competent Range Safety Officer. The RSO assists the firearms instructor during classes, makes the course as safe as possible and helps supervise shooting activities and range exercises.
The required registration and payment of the $75 fee may be completed at www.dpd-training.ocm. The fee is $50 for police, peace and SG instructors.
Contact Capt. James Small at delhipd519@delhi.net or call 607-434-6101 for more information.
STOCKING YOUR FIRST AID cabinet WITH HERBS
An online conversation and workshop on how to stock a first aid cabinet with herbal remedies will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on Zoom by the School of Environmental Vocational Arts in South Kortright.
According to a media release, herbs that may be helpful for in-the-moment relief from cold and flu symptoms, digestive issues, insomnia, pain relief, anxiety, open cuts and wounds, and allergy symptoms will be discussed.
The fee is $20. Visit www.arielletheherbal ist.com for more information and to register.
