RUG HOOKING
WEST KORTRIGHT — A rug hooking workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in August with Annie Haynes at West Kortright Centre at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
According to a media release, historical and contemporary practices of rug hooking and basic techniques to make a hooked rug will be presented.
The $255 fee for WKC members or $265 includes a $110 materials fee.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ez5jdr4 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.