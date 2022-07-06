FIGURE DRAWING
Fenimore Art Museum will offer a workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, with artist Allison Hill-Edgar called “Long Pose: Drawing Busts Cast from Life.”
According to a media release, students will have the opportunity to brush up on the basics of figure drawing by creating a finished work from a bust cast from life. They will choose to either draw or paint.
All skill levels are welcome and individual attention will be given to each student’s particular goals.
Students will be drawing from plaster busts in the museum’s collection of Browere Life Masks, life busts made from direct plaster casts of some of the most important early American figures such as Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Dolley Payne Madison.
The fee is $290 for members or $325.
Registration is available at the Eventbrite.com link at FenimoreArt.org where more information is also available.
TEEN WHEEL THROWING
A Teen Wheel Throwing class with Karla Andela will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from July 13 to Aug. 10, at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown. Beginners are welcome.
Centering the potter and the clay for teens will be limited to eight students who will be taught the basics of throwing, trimming and glazing.
The fee for the class is $150 and include a bag of clay. Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
Registration along with more information is available by emailing Adam at gallery@smithyarts.org.
