HISTORICAL FICTION WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present a weekly online class in historical fiction writing with Sheila Myers from July 13 to Aug. 24.
According to a media release, a class of 10 students will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Research methods, where to find inspiration, and how to hone facts into relatable fiction will be included.
Once registered and paid the $125 fee, students will be instructed how to join the class.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer a number of summer and fall classes starting with a members only class in Beginner Tai Chi with Karen Given from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, and continuing every Friday through September. The fee is $3 per session.
Salt Dyed Scarves with Jill Reed will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, for $35 for members or $45. All materials will be provided.
Watercolor Painting with Marilyn Roveland will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in August for $45 for members or $55. All skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided.
Traditional Broom Making with Jim Whitaker will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, or until complete at the instructor's workshop on Mechanic Street in Morris. The class will be limited to two students. The fee is $35 for members or $45. Call 607-263-5850 for more information.
Amigurumi Crochet with Julie Koch will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 and 26 for $30 for members or $40.
Students will complete an "easy" level project and will need to provide their own crochet hook, size F or G. Yarn will be provided.
Soap Sculpture with Susan Andrus will be presented from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23 and 30 for $25 for members or $35.
Participants 8 and older are welcome. The class will draw a design on paper and transfer it to a bar of Ivory soap. The class will be limited to 10 students. Masks are required.
Folk Art with Glen Noto will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 20 and 21, for $50 for members or $60.
Pysanky Eggs with Julie Koch will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 20, and 27, for $35 for members or $45.
Drawing with Marilyn Rovelands will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September for $45 for members or $55.
Students will experience with pencil and pen and cover perspective, composition and shading by drawing various subjects. No previous experience is necessary. All materials will be supplied.
Painted Glasses with Jill Reed will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, for $35 for members or $45. Two glasses will be hand-painted in the glass. Any additional glasses will be $3 each.
Decoupage Picture Frames with Jill Reed will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, for $35 for members or $45. Students will be shown the art of decoupage and the supplies needed.
A Mother-Daughter Sewing Class with Lisa Marino will meet tentatively from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays in August. Those interested are requested to call 607-263-2150 for more information.
Embroidery with Jill Reed will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 for $35 for members or $45. Student will learn basic stiches and make a sachet or pin cushion.
Call 607-263-2150 or 607-263-5786 for more information and to register for classes no later than July 13.
