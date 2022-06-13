FELTING ON THE FARM
The Grow & Learn workshop series will present Felting on the Farm with Bobbi Goldman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek.
According to a media release, participants will be shown the steps needed in felting construction.
Felt is defined as a kind of cloth made by rolling and pressing wool or another suitable textile accompanied by the application of moisture or heat, which causes the constituent fibers to mat together to create a smooth surface.
The required registration and payment of the $60 fee may be completed at www.hhfarmshop.com.
LEARN TO SWIM
Town of Oneonta residents ages 3 months to 18 years may register for free swim lessons from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Oneonta Town Pool at Greater Plains School at 51 West End Ave. Surrounding area residents may register from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. There is no fee to register.
According to a media release, town residents will be given priority when enrolling children. Classes have a limited number of spaces available and will be capped when they reach maximum capacity.
Half-hour lessons will be given weekdays from June 27 to July 29.
Call Caitlin Cook-Wightman at 607-267-9875 for more information.
