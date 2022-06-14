BALMS AND SALVES
A Balms and Salves workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at The Farmers’ Museum on state Route 80, just north of Cooperstown.
Participants will be shown how to make tinctures, extracts, balms, salves and rubs and will make their own to take home.
The fee will be $70 for members or $80.
A link to the workshop is available on the calendar at FarmersMuseum.org.
PAPER AND SILK MARBLING
Chris Christman of Brooklyn Marbling will offer a class on Paper and Silk Marbeling from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, participants will design patterns and transfer them to paper and fabric.
Call 607-214-6040 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.