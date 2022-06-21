DRAWING THE FIGURE FROM LIFE
“Drawing the Figure From Life, a figure drawing workshop series will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 28 to Aug. 16, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, a full suite of classes on figure drawing will be held with artist Allison Hill-Edgar who will give students from beginner to advanced the opportunity to draw from the human figure in person. Sessions will include gesture and balance, proportion, line and contour.
The fee for members is $340. Non-members will pay $380. Individual classes may also be selected for $60 for members or $70.
Call 607-547-1510 to register for individual classes and visit Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org to register for the series.
Hill-Edgar will also lead a long pose workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, for $290 for members or $325. The basics of figure drawing will be reviewed and students will create a finished work from a bust cast from life. A link to the long pose weekend workshop is available at FenimoreArt.org.
CAR CARE BASICS
The City of Norwich Youth Bureau, Northeast Classic Car Museum, and Norwich‘s automobile dealerships will team up to help newer drivers learn car care basics at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the main parking lot of the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, Bill Rapp Subaru, Matthews Ford, and McCredy Chevrolet will all bring cars to the event and provide an experienced representative to demonstrate basic tasks that can be completed by drivers.
Although focused on newer drivers, the event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about basic, preventative car maintenance. Some of the tasks that will be covered include tire changing, headlight replacement, refilling washer fluid, understanding dashboard indicators and checking a car’s oil level.
Preregistration is encouraged and is available on the Youth Bureau Facebook page or by texting one’s name to 607-226-0767.
In the event of rain, the event will be held Thursday, June 30.
YOUTH TENNIS
Nine days of summer tennis lessons for town of Oneonta and West Oneonta youngsters will be held for youths in kindergarten through 12th grade daily from July 5 to 15, in Oneonta’s Wilber Park. The program is sponsored by Cooperstown Tennis, a USTA affiliate.
Students enrolled at Delhi, Charlotte Valley and Sidney schools may also attend.
Students in K-2 will meet from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.; grades 3 to 6 will meet from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.; and grades 7 to 12 will meet from 11 to 11:50 a.m.
The $50 registration fee includes a T-shirt. As many as 30 students will be accepted in each grade group.
Email Phyliss Orlowski at porlowski@oneontacsd.org or text 607-282-0080 for more information, waivers and registration forms or complete the necessary paperwork at the first class.
