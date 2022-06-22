Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.