FICTION WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present Fiction Writing with Thaddeus Rutkowski, online from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, to a class limited to 12.
According to a media release, everyone has a story to tell. Their story may be true or it may be fictional, but they can tell it in a compelling way. They can make their story come alive by using dramatic elements of the writer’s craft.
Students will focus on elements of prose writing to include plot, character, setting, voice, and beginnings and endings, through prompts and detailed critiques. Exercises and works in progress will be reviewed in class, in a friendly supportive atmosphere. Each writer will receive one-to-one attention. The class is open to everyone. No manuscript submission is required.
Rutkowski is a graduate of Cornell University and Johns Hopkins University. He is the author of seven books, most recently “Tricks of Light,” a poetry collection. His novel “Haywire” won the Asian American Writers Workshop members choice award, and his memoir “Guess and Check” won an Electronic Literature award for multicultural fiction. He teaches at Medgar Evers College and received a fiction writing fellowship from the New York Foundation for the Arts. He has been a resident writer at Yaddo, MacDowell and other colonies, and has been a sponsored reader in Berlin, Hong Kong and Singapore. He lives with his wife, Randi Hoffman, in Manhattan. His website is www.thaddeusrutkowski.com. The class fee is $100. Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register by Saturday, June 25.
