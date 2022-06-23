STONE WALL BUILDING
A stone wall building Workshop with Pat Ryan will be sponsored offsite by West Kortright Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.
According to a media release, participants 17 and older will learn the basics of building free-standing dry-laid stone walls with Ryan, a stonework professional with more than 20 years of experience.
Students will learn how to sort and choose stones, use gravity to create a stable structure, and carve their initials in the new wall.
The fee is $180 for West Kortright Centre members or $200
For more information and the required registration, visit www.wkc.org, and click on workshops and talks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.