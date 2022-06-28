STOP THE BLEED
Bassett Medical Center’s Trauma Program will offer a “Stop the Bleed” course from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Bassett Hall auditorium at 31 Beaver St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the training will include a brief lecture supplemented with video clips and hands-on practice.
According to the Stop the Bleed Coalition, 35% of prehospital deaths are a result of bleeding. Bystanders, often the first on the scene of an event, can be instrumental when properly trained and equipped in controlling major bleeding until first responders arrive.
As further stated in the release, it reportedly takes as little as five minutes of uncontrolled bleeding for someone to lose their life. That timeline makes it very difficult for emergency medical technicians to arrive soon enough to control the bleeding and save lives — especially in rural communities.
The White House and the Department of Homeland Security started the national “Stop the Bleed” campaign in 2015 with a goal of improving survival rates from life-threatening bleeding by training bystanders in the steps to control it. It was created in response to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and other mass casualty and gun violence events.
The required registration for the course may be completed by calling Becky-Ann Sears at 607-547-4812.
